NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CFO Donald Eugene Brown Sells 19,762 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE NI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.