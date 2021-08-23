NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CFO Donald Eugene Brown Sells 19,762 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

