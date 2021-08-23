Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.18 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

