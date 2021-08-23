Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $67.03 on Major Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for about $67.03 or 0.00135114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $122,896.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,532 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

