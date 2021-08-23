Nord/LB Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €39.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €33.77 ($39.73) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.92. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.66 ($39.60).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

