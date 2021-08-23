North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 260.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of North American Construction Group worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

