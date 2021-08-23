NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $329,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.