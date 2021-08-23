Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NVZMY opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.26.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

