NuCypher Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $220.37 million and $51.33 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,260,238,732 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

