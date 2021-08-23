NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 14,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

