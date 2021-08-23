Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

