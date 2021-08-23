Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NTR stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

