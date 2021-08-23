NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.36.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

