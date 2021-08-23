NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $853.76 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. NXM has a total market cap of $853.76 million and $2,458.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $128.96 or 0.00256326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,241 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,581 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

