Oakmont Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oakmont Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,554,972 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 0.1% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 113,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,834,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,902. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

