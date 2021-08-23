Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $80.51

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.51, but opened at $84.26. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 360 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OAS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

