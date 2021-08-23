OKB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $387.28 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $387.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.67 or 0.00043691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00104054 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

