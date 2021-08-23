Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Major Shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal Sells 330,000 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

