OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $60.56 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $60.56 million and $4.01 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00160577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.80 or 1.00009171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.01024367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.25 or 0.06624704 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

