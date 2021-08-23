Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE opened at $85.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.