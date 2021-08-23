Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,931 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $340.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

