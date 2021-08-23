Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,226 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

