Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $917.17 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $884.25. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

