Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $397.83 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

