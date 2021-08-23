Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.67.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $545.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $549.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

