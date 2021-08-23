Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.
ANGO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.
