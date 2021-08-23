Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.