Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

