Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 30,579 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.