Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,982 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.