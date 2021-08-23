Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.42. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

