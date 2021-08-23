Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 140.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,166,000 after buying an additional 57,477 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

SNPS stock opened at $316.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

