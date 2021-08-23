Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $606.41 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

