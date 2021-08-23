OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $365,962.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $365,962.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00161692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,744.69 or 1.00141565 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.05 or 0.01010678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.82 or 0.06654983 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

