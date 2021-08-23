OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 3.4% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $71,900.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.40 or 0.99991805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.00909939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06516803 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

