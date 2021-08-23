Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbital Energy Group (OEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.