OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OGI. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
About OrganiGram
