OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGI. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

