Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $354,605.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.40 or 0.99991805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.00909939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06516803 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

