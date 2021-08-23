Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 4,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 256,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $916.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

