Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 4,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 256,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $916.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
