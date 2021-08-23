Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,999,618 shares in the company, valued at C$13,824,849.11.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Wares bought 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares acquired 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,865.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares purchased 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Wares purchased 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 208,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,416. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$73.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

