Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Buys C$20,100.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 187,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,264.16.

Donald Robert Njegovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Donald Robert Njegovan bought 7,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$20,925.00.

OSK stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.11 million and a PE ratio of -53.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

