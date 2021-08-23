PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.27 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

