PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

