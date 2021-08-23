Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 204.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $780,635. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

