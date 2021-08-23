Palladium Partners LLC Buys 21,356 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.58 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

