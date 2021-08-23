Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

