Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

