Palladium Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $69.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

