Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $227.70 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

