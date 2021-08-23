Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,850. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.28.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

