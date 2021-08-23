Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $515.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.28.

PANW opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

