Pandora A/S (PANDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4018 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

PANDY opened at $31.33 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

